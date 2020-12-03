Bosa didn't suit up in Wednesday's practice due to a shin injury.
Both Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder) resided on Wednesday's practice report, so the team is starting the week thin at defensive end. Bosa is coming off an eight tackle, three sack performance in last week's win over the Bills, so the team could be trying to manage his practice reps during the week. Bosa's participation level at practice during the rest of the week will be a better indicator of his chances to play Sunday against the Patriots.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Monster performance against Bills•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Cleared from concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Won't face Dolphins•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Making progress in protocol•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Sitting as expected Sunday•