Bosa recorded eight tackles, three sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Bosa has put up two sacks in nine different games since entering the league in 2016, and he finally recorded a trio of sacks for the first time in his career. This was a magnificent outing for Bosa, as he also tied his career high in tackles. He'll look to keep it rolling against Cam Newton and the Patriots in Week 12.