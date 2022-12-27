Bosa (groin) could return to practice starting this week, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
While the Chargers clinched a playoff berth with Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts, they could be getting better news leading into Week 17 as the team's dominant pass rusher has been out since Week 2 due to a groin injury. The Chargers will need to designate Bosa to return from IR before he's able to practice, so fantasy mangers will have some idea when the pass rusher will be nearing his return, but this is the first sign of positive momentum regarding Bosa's status since he initially suffered the injury.