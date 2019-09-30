Chargers' Joey Bosa: Nets another half-sack
Bosa picked up three tackles (one solo) and a half-sack in the 30-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Bosa worked in tandem with rookie Jerry Tillery to secure his second consecutive week with a half-sack, collapsing the pocket on an escaping Josh Rosen. With Melvin Ingram (hamstring) potentially set to miss some time, Bosa will likely need to step up in order to create more havoc along opposing team's offensive line.
