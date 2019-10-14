Chargers' Joey Bosa: Nets five tackles
Bosa picked up five tackles (two solo) in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.
Yet another early first-half deficit meant that the Steelers could rely on a steady dose of running backs James Conner and Benny Snell, either on the ground or through short passes, essentially negating Bosa's ability to dominate the trenches. It should be a little easier for the formidable pass rusher to get going against a Titans offense that could wind up starting Ryan Tannehill this Sunday.
