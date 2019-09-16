Bosa registered six tackles (two solo) in the 13-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

It's a bit surprising the Chargers never recorded a sack despite Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford attempting 30 passes, but Bosa was still a wrecking ball in the run game. He should have a more lucrative option on the horizon with the Texans' banged-up offensive line heading into Los Angeles in Week 3.