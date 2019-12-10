Bosa recorded four tackles and two sacks in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.

Sunday's outing was the first time since Nov. 3 that Bosa picked up a sack although the 24-year-old is still on pace to set career highs as a pass rusher. Perhaps more importantly, the fourth-year defensive end is set to play all 16 games for only the second time in his career in what has otherwise been a dismal season for Los Angeles.