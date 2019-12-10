Chargers' Joey Bosa: Nets two sacks
Bosa recorded four tackles and two sacks in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.
Sunday's outing was the first time since Nov. 3 that Bosa picked up a sack although the 24-year-old is still on pace to set career highs as a pass rusher. Perhaps more importantly, the fourth-year defensive end is set to play all 16 games for only the second time in his career in what has otherwise been a dismal season for Los Angeles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Mahomes?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including which streamers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...