Chargers' Joey Bosa: No lock to play Sunday
Bosa (foot) is no lock to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "It's possible that he might not be with us," coach Anthony Lynn noted of the Chargers' starting DE. "Foot injuries, they take on all the body weight. That can be tricky."
More on Bosa's Week 1 status no later than Friday, but if he misses the Chargers' opener, it would be a big hit to their fantasy team D, as well as a tough break for those relying on Bosa in IDP formats.
More News
