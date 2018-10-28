Bosa is making progress in his recovery from a mid-foot sprain but isn't "anywhere near ready to play right now," a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chargers were previously optimistic that Bosa would be ready to make his season debut coming out of their Week 8 bye, but it appears the injury he suffered in early August is more significant than anticipated. According to the source, Bosa's recovery is estimated at around 8-to-12 weeks, a timeline that makes it unlikely he'll be ready play when the Chargers return to action Nov. 4 in Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick is continuing to work out daily in individual drills, but he has yet to resume football activities, which has made it difficult to gauge when he'll be ready to make his debut. Expect Los Angeles to continue to lean heavily on Damion Square and Isaac Rochell to fill most of the snaps at defensive end opposite Melvin Ingram while Bosa is out.