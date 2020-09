Bosa tallied five tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits.

Bosa wreaked havoc on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the game. He got to him for a sack early in the second quarter, taking Burrow down for a three-yard loss. Even when he didn't get home for a sack, he was regularly in the backfield causing pressure and incompletions. That's nothing new for Bosa, as he looks prepared to follow up on 11.5 sack season in 2019.