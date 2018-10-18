Bosa (foot) remains in line to make a return for Week 9's game in Seattle, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa is still rehabbing the injury, but it looks like the defensive end will be using the team's bye week in Week 8 to put some real work in on the field. Bosa will remain out this week, but another update on the status of his recovery should come once the team returns to regular practice after the bye.

