Bosa picked up five tackles (two solo) in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.

Yet another early first-half deficit meant that the Steelers could rely on a steady dose of running backs James Conner and Benny Snell, either on the ground or through short passes, essentially negating Bosa's ability to dominate the trenches. It should be a little easier for the formidable pass rusher to get going against a Titans' offense that could wind up starting Ryan Tannehill this Sunday.