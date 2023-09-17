The Chargers are optimistic that Bosa (hamstring) will be able to suit up Sunday versus the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest due to hamstring soreness, but it appears that he's trending positively. Official word on the star pass-rusher's status will come prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Bosa is able to take the field, he could thrive matched up against a Titans' offensive line that allowed three sacks and 10 quarterback versus the Saints in Week 1.