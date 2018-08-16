Chargers' Joey Bosa: Out again Saturday
Bosa (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bosa will miss at least the first two preseason contests as a result of a foot injury sustained during practice Aug. 7. The Chargers are likely just being cautious, as it's not believed to be a serious problem. Look for him to suit up Week 1 against the Chiefs unless something between now and then suggests otherwise.
