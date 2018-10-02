Bosa (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa's status for Sunday's game was not in question, as the team has made clear his expected return is not until around Week 9. The Chargers have survived thus far without their elite pass rusher thanks to contributions from Isaac Rochell up front. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Bosa will remained sidelined for several additional weeks.