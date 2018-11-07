Bosa (foot) did not practice Wednesday but is participating in drills on the side, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa reportedly began doing change-of-direction drills over a week ago, so the third-year defensive end does appear to be making notable progress in his recovery from a lingering foot injury. While it appears that Bosa is getting closer to making his 2018 debut, he's still a long shot for the Chargers' tilt against Oakland in Week 10. For the time being, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue splitting snaps at the defensive end position.

