Chargers' Joey Bosa: Participating in drills
Bosa (foot) did not practice Wednesday but is participating in drills on the side, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Bosa reportedly began doing change-of-direction drills over a week ago, so the third-year defensive end does appear to be making notable progress in his recovery from a lingering foot injury. While it appears that Bosa is getting closer to making his 2018 debut, he's still a long shot for the Chargers' tilt against Oakland in Week 10. For the time being, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue splitting snaps at the defensive end position.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...