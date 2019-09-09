Bosa registered eight tackles (five solo), a sack and two quarterback hits in the win Sunday over the Colts.

Bosa was back to his usual quarterback-destructive ways Sunday, knifing through the Colts' excellent offensive line on a number of occasions. The 24-year-old remains one of the best overall defensive ends in the league, capable of handling his own in the running game as well as the pass, and has recorded 29.5 sacks in 36 regular-season games to date.