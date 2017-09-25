Bosa picked up six tackles (three solo) and a half sack in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Bosa has performed well throughout the early stages of the 2017 season, but he's been overshadowed by teammate Melvin Ingram who has accrued 5.5 sacks in three games. Bosa's next chance to demonize the quarterback will be against the Eagles next Sunday.