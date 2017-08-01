Bosa has been playing with a dislocated finger since October of the 2016 season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Bosa opted not to have surgery on the finger this offseason as to avoid a length recovery period, but the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year could choose to go under the knife at the end of the 2017 campaign should the finger be troublesome. As for now though, it looks like Bosa will continue to tape his finger -- much like what he did in 2016 when he registered 10.5 sacks in the final 12 games of the regular season.