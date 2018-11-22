Chargers' Joey Bosa: Practices in full Wednesday
Bosa (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Bosa finally appears to have fully recovered from a foot injury sustained in early August. The 23-year-old made his 2018 debut last week in a rotational role, and is on track to retake his normal starting workload against the Cardinals on Sunday. Now back to full health, Bosa will line up opposite Melvin Ingram and shore up the edge of Los Angeles' defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...