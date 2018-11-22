Bosa (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bosa finally appears to have fully recovered from a foot injury sustained in early August. The 23-year-old made his 2018 debut last week in a rotational role, and is on track to retake his normal starting workload against the Cardinals on Sunday. Now back to full health, Bosa will line up opposite Melvin Ingram and shore up the edge of Los Angeles' defensive line.

