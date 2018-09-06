Chargers' Joey Bosa: Practices in limited fashion
Bosa (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bosa, the obvious headliner of the defense, is still expected to play in Week 1's divisional contest against the Chiefs. There's a good chance the Chargers are playing this one safe, making sure there is no room for a setback with their prized defensive end. Unless anything changes for the worse, expect Bosa to suit up for Sunday's tilt.
