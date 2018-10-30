Bosa (foot) voiced his confidence recovering from injury Tuesday, but didn't put an exact timetable on his return, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports.

Bosa suffered a mid-foot sprain in early August and has not seen the field for the Chargers in 2018. The first-round pick fielded questions Tuesday and said "[It's] the first time that I'm really making some strides to get out on the field, I actually got in some three-point stances. I've been running straight ahead. The fastest times I've run yet. I'm feeling good." Although Bosa voiced confidence in rehab, he announced his status as "week-to-week", so his return to the field is still in question. Expect the Chargers to continue to use Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to fill most of the snaps at defensive end opposite Melvin Ingram while Bosa is out.