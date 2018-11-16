Chargers' Joey Bosa: Questionable for Week 11
Bosa (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Bosa returned to practice as a limited participant this week, with his continued participation each day a fantastic sign after sitting out up to this point. Even if active Sunday, the 23-year-old is likely to face some limitations as the Chargers are bound to be cautious in what would be his first game of 2018. Damion Square and Isaac Rochell should both continue to see a decent snap share even if Bosa suits up against Denver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...