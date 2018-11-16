Bosa (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bosa returned to practice as a limited participant this week, with his continued participation each day a fantastic sign after sitting out up to this point. Even if active Sunday, the 23-year-old is likely to face some limitations as the Chargers are bound to be cautious in what would be his first game of 2018. Damion Square and Isaac Rochell should both continue to see a decent snap share even if Bosa suits up against Denver.