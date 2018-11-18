Bosa (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa returned to practice this week as a limited participant and received a questionable tag, but he was expected to be available for his season debut Sunday. Given the extensive layoff, the 23-year-old isn't expected to carry a full snap share, with his workload likely to depend how he feels early in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

