Bosa (triceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bosa upgraded to a full practice Friday after having begun the week with an absence and a limited session. The Chargers will count on the star defensive end to dominate his matchups during Sunday's game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Bosa is an every-week starter in IDP formats as long as he's on the field.