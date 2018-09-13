Chargers' Joey Bosa: Receives positive second opinion
After Wednesday's appointment with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Bosa doesn't have anything more than a bone bruise in his left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bosa still has a prognosis of "week-to-week," but fears from the Chargers organization that he may have a fracture in his left foot were dampened. Despite having two more chances to take the practice field before week's end, it'd be a surprise if he participates in anything more than a limited basis. While the team has yet to rule Bosa out for Sunday's matchup in Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the pass rusher is unlikely to make an appearance Week 2.
