Chargers' Joey Bosa: Records sack in sixth straight game
Bosa picked up one sack and forced a fumble in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.
That's now six straight games with at least a half sack for Bosa. While the second-year pass rusher didn't put together an impressive stat line for IDP owners, four of the five interceptions thrown by Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman in the first half were a direct result of Bosa's pressure. Moreover, the forced fumble was taken back for a touchdown by Melvin Ingram, part of an overall dominant day by the Chargers' defense.
