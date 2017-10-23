Chargers' Joey Bosa: Records two sacks in win
Bosa recorded two tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.
Bosa and Melvin Ingram once again proved to be a dominant force, as the duo combined to sack Trevor Siemian three times, part of a strong effort from the Chargers defense as a whole. With Sunday's performance, Bosa is now sixth in the NFL in sacks and remains a strong IDP option each week.
