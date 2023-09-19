Bosa registered four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Bosa's status was up in the air all week heading into the game as he was dealing with a hamstring injury, but ended up coming up big for the Chargers as he led the team in sacks. Despite the positive production, the 28-year-old played just 19 snaps all game as the coaching staff was likely trying to be cautious with his hamstring. Bosa will now look to get back to full health for next week's game against the Vikings.