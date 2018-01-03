Bosa tallied five tackles (two solo), a sack and a recovered fumble in Sunday's win over the Raiders, bring his season sack total to 12.5 to end the 2017 campaign.

Bosa's production dipped dramatically following the team's Week 9 bye, as the second-year pass rusher recorded just four of his team-leading 12.5 sacks after the break. Part of that was thanks to defenses keying in on the young defensive end, routinely devoting multiple blocking options to stall the Ohio State alum. In any case, Bosa, who doesn't turn 23 until July, has clearly cemented himself as one of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL and likely should be one of the first defensive ends off the board in terms of IDP. Even when he's not sacking the quarterback, he's proven to be a stout run defender, trailing just Khalil Mack in tackles by a defensive end this season.