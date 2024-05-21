Bosa (foot) took part in practice during OTAs on Monday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bosa remained sidelined after suffering a foot injury in Week 11 against the Packers and finished out the 2023 campaign on IR. The veteran pass rusher has been severely hampered by injuries the last two seasons, appearing in just 14 total contests. His ability to take part in voluntary workouts this early in the offseason should be good news for his health and the Chargers as the 2024 campaign approaches.