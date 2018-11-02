Bosa (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Bosa never had a real shot at suiting up Week 9, and will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse a mid-foot strain sustained in August. The third-year pro has yet to make his 2018 debut, but the Chargers still appear to expect Bosa to play this season. As long as Bosa is unable to suit up, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue splitting snaps at defensive end.

