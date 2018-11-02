Chargers' Joey Bosa: Ruled out again
Bosa (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Bosa never had a real shot at suiting up Week 9, and will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse a mid-foot strain sustained in August. The third-year pro has yet to make his 2018 debut, but the Chargers still appear to expect Bosa to play this season. As long as Bosa is unable to suit up, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue splitting snaps at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9