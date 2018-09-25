Bosa (foot) will have his cast removed soon and has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the 49ers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

It was originally thought that Bosa's cast would be removed Sunday, and though that didn't happen, the removal remains imminent. He'll be in a walking boot for the time being. Bosa is on track to miss his fourth consecutive game with a bone bruise and isn't expected back until some time in October.