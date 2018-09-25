Chargers' Joey Bosa: Ruled out for Week 4
Bosa (foot) will have his cast removed soon and has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the 49ers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It was originally thought that Bosa's cast would be removed Sunday, and though that didn't happen, the removal remains imminent. He'll be in a walking boot for the time being. Bosa is on track to miss his fourth consecutive game with a bone bruise and isn't expected back until some time in October.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...