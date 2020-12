Bosa (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The 25-year-old sustained the concussion during the Week 15 win over the Raiders and will be sidelined for at least one game. The Chargers have indicated they don't intend to shut Bosa down for the season, but the team is likely to remain cautious heading into the final week of the regular season. Isaac Rochell is poised for increased work at defensive end for Los Angeles.