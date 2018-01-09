Bosa won't play in the Pro Bowl due to a finger injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ringing in with the fifth-most sacks (43, tied with the Titans) in the NFL by the end of the regular season, the Chargers were spearheaded by Bosa's team-high 12.5, which surpassed his total as a rookie by two. While his sacks per game reduced slightly from 0.88 in 2016 to 0.78 this year, he clearly was a better all-around defender, racking up 70 tackles, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 contests. The extent of the finger injury isn't known, but it likely won't impact his availability once the offseason program begins in April.