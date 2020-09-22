Bosa posted four tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits in the overtime loss Sunday to the Chiefs.

Bosa's game probably looks better on the box score than it does in real life as the fearsome pass rusher was victimized by hard counts from Patrick Mahomes on multiple occasions which either extended a play or outright gave the Chiefs a first down. It's hard to fault Bosa given the matchup, and it seems likely he could have an opportunity to make similar plays next week against the Panthers' porous offensive line.