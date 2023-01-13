Bosa registered 10 tackles (eight solo), 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and forced a fumble during the 2022-23 season.
Bosa spent the majority of the season on injured reserve, as he missed 13 straight games after injuring his groin Week 3, which he also re-injured Week 18. Bosa was still productive in his limited action though, especially as a pass rusher as he finished the season with the sixth most sacks and tied for the fifth most quarterback hits on the Chargers. While his injury history might be a cause for concern for next year, the upside is still there as 27-year-old has recorded double-digit sacks in every season he's been fully healthy for.