Bosa was seen sporting a walking boot during Friday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that it was possible Bosa would not be available to play in Sunday's season opener, and the star defensive end wearing a walking boot Friday certainly is not a good sign. Bosa's absence would be a big hit to the Chargers defense, and the 23-year-old will likely end up being a game-time call Sunday.

