Bosa (groin) has yet to return to practice, making it unlikely that he gets activated from injured reserve and plays Monday against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bosa has yet to be designated for return from IR, failing to practice at all this week ahead of Week 16. The 27-year-old will two more games to try and make it back to the field before the end of the regular season.