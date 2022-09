Coach Brandon Staley noted Wednesday that Bosa is in line to undergo surgery to address his groin injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the expectation is that Bosa will be able to return at some point this season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com relays that the 2016 first-rounder is slated to go on IR, meaning that he'll miss four games, at a minimum. In Bosa's looming absence, Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph are candidates to see added playing time.