Bosa (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old was considered doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's no surprise he's not suiting up. Bosa still needs to clear the concussion protocol if he's to return for Week 10. Isaac Rochell and Uchenna Nwosu figure to see increased snaps in his absence.