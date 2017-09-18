Chargers' Joey Bosa: Snaps sack streak in Sunday's loss
Bosa registered five tackles (all assisted) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Bosa didn't register a sack for the first time in a game since Week 10 of his rookie season, but he was still as dominant as ever, continuing to partner with Melvin Ingram to make for a formidable tandem. He'll have another chance to rack up the numbers against the mobile Alex Smith and the Chiefs next week.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dominant pass rusher in loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Secures sack in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suits up for first preseason game•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Playing with dislocated finger•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Ends year with 10.5 sacks•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dominant performance in loss•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...