Bosa registered five tackles (all assisted) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Bosa didn't register a sack for the first time in a game since Week 10 of his rookie season, but he was still as dominant as ever, continuing to partner with Melvin Ingram to make for a formidable tandem. He'll have another chance to rack up the numbers against the mobile Alex Smith and the Chiefs next week.

