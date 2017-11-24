Chargers' Joey Bosa: Snaps sack streak in win
Bosa recorded four tackles in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Cowboys.
It's probably a compliment to Bosa that a four-tackle day for a defensive end is a disappointment. But given the second-year pass rusher had his six game sack streak snapped Thursday, it certainly could be viewed as such. It wasn't as if Bosa was kept in check though, as the 22-year-old very nearly missed a sack on three separate occasions, only for the elusive Dak Prescott to scramble away.
