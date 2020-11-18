Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Bosa (concussion) is still in concussion protocol, though Lynn added that the team might have more info about Bosa's status by the end of the day, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bosa hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 8, but he was able to practice on a limited basis last week, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction. If the standout pass-rusher is cleared in time to face the Jets on Sunday, he'll have a terrific opportunity to add to his season total of 4.5 sacks against one of the league's least impressive offensive lines.