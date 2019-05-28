Chargers' Joey Bosa: Still notices foot soreness
Bosa still has some soreness in his foot, but it hasn't limited his participation in OTAs, Joe Reedy of The Associated Press reports. "It's not causing a limp or anything. It's just something I notice," Bosa said. "It's been getting better all offseason, so I could definitely see by camp or maybe even next year where it kind of starts fading away. Once you get into season, it gets pretty intense, so we'll see."
Bosa injured his left foot during training camp last year and missed the first nine games of the regular season. He returned for the final seven weeks to finish with 23 tackles (18 solo) and 5.5 sacks, adding another sack in two playoff appearances. Bosa is hopeful to make a full recovery at some point this summer, but he also acknowledged the possibility that the foot injury will be something he needs to manage all season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...