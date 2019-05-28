Bosa still has some soreness in his foot, but it hasn't limited his participation in OTAs, Joe Reedy of The Associated Press reports. "It's not causing a limp or anything. It's just something I notice," Bosa said. "It's been getting better all offseason, so I could definitely see by camp or maybe even next year where it kind of starts fading away. Once you get into season, it gets pretty intense, so we'll see."

Bosa injured his left foot during training camp last year and missed the first nine games of the regular season. He returned for the final seven weeks to finish with 23 tackles (18 solo) and 5.5 sacks, adding another sack in two playoff appearances. Bosa is hopeful to make a full recovery at some point this summer, but he also acknowledged the possibility that the foot injury will be something he needs to manage all season.