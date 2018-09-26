Chargers' Joey Bosa: Still weeks away
Bosa (foot) indicated Wednesday that he expects to be sidelined at least through the Chargers' Week 8 bye, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Bosa had his cast removed this week and is in a protective boot at this stage. Given that he still has instability in the tendon of his bruised left foot, it looks like the earliest he might see game action is Nov. 4 against the Seahawks.
