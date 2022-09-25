site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-joey-bosa-suffers-groin-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suffers groin injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bosa suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Jaguars and is questionable to return, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter, though he did manage one tackle prior to his departure. Kyle Van Noy is likely to pick up extra sacks so long as Bosa is sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read