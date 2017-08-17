Play

Bosa (finger) took the field for the team's first preseason game Friday against the Seahawks, recording two tackles (both solo).

Bosa dislocated his finger early in training camp, but the issue seems to be a thing of the past. He's avoided surgery on the finger and enters his second campaign looking to build off a 10.5-sack rookie campaign.

