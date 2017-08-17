Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suits up for first preseason game
Bosa (finger) took the field for the team's first preseason game Friday against the Seahawks, recording two tackles (both solo).
Bosa dislocated his finger early in training camp, but the issue seems to be a thing of the past. He's avoided surgery on the finger and enters his second campaign looking to build off a 10.5-sack rookie campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....