Chargers' Joey Bosa: Tabbed with fifth-year option
The Chargers have exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa's contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With 134 tackles (101 solo) and 28.5 sacks in 35 career games, Bosa has shown no real weakness aside from durability. There's been no report of his 2018 foot injury lingering into the offseason and he's now under contract at a discount price through 2020. The third overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft will celebrate his 24th birthday in July.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...