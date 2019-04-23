The Chargers have exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa's contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With 134 tackles (101 solo) and 28.5 sacks in 35 career games, Bosa has shown no real weakness aside from durability. There's been no report of his 2018 foot injury lingering into the offseason and he's now under contract at a discount price through 2020. The third overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft will celebrate his 24th birthday in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...