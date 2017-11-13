Chargers' Joey Bosa: Takes down QB for fifth consecutive game
Bosa tallied another sack as well as four tackles (three solo) in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Bosa picked up a critical roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter that helped extend a Jaguars drive, but it was still a productive day for IDP owners who used Bosa. At this point, the second-year pass rusher has developed into one of the best overall defensive lineman in the entire NFL, and should be a consistent start for fantasy owners week in and week out.
